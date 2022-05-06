Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ContourGlobal (LON:GLO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON GLO opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. ContourGlobal has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.60 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 206.99 ($2.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 190.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a GBX 3.39 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $3.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

