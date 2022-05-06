Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.87) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITM. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.87) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.81) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.50) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 530.75 ($6.63).

LON ITM opened at GBX 312.50 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.94. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 208.24 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.70).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

