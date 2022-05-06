Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,040 ($12.99) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,210 ($15.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,084.78 ($13.55).

NG stock opened at GBX 1,183.50 ($14.78) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,156.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,074.28.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

