Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($36.85) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SVT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.85) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,785 ($34.79).

SVT stock opened at GBX 3,098 ($38.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,004.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,902.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,400 ($29.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,228 ($40.32). The firm has a market cap of £7.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.94.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($35.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($62,362.81).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

