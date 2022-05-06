Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 980 ($12.24) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on UU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,105.55. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 922 ($11.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.83). The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.
United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
Featured Articles
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.