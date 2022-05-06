Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 980 ($12.24) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UU. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,105.55. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 922 ($11.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.83). The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

In other news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.02), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($732,726.97). Also, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($12.94) per share, for a total transaction of £31,080 ($38,825.73). Insiders have acquired 3,034 shares of company stock worth $3,144,074 in the last 90 days.

United Utilities Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.