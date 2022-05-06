Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Mpac Group stock opened at GBX 475 ($5.93) on Wednesday. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 188 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £95.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 502.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 519.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.
Mpac Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
