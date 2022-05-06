Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 1.84. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $207.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.83.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -27.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Nabors Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.