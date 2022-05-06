Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.29 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $175.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

