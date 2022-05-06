Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 66,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Natera worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 718,619 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,359,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after acquiring an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,229.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.54.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

