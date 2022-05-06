National Bank Financial Comments on Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

TRI opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

