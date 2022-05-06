National Bank Financial Weighs in on LifeWorks Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:LWR)

LifeWorks Inc. (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LifeWorks in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for LifeWorks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

LifeWorks (TSE:LWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$258.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$260.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

