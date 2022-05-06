Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €78.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €78.50 ($82.63) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($87.37) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR NEM opened at €70.52 ($74.23) on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €54.64 ($57.52) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($122.26). The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €80.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

