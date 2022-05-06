Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ NEON opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.36. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neonode (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.