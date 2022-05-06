Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NASDAQ NEON opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.36. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
