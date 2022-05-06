New York City REIT (NYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,131,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,032,199.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 10,400 shares of New York City REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,278,991 shares in the company, valued at $14,951,404.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 110,400 shares of company stock worth $1,393,326. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 285,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New York City REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

