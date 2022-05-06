Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.23 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $239.72 million, a PE ratio of -261.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 83,153 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

