Northern Trust Corp Acquires 139,598 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,598 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of EQT worth $49,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

EQT stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.