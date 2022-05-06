Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.67% of Dycom Industries worth $47,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.