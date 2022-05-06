Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,103 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of MicroStrategy worth $48,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,639,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $314.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $435.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.72. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.60 and a 52 week high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.29.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.