Northern Trust Corp Has $45.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 85,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Ormat Technologies worth $45,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after acquiring an additional 858,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after buying an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,006,000 after buying an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

