Northern Trust Corp Has $46.26 Million Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,989 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Associated Banc worth $46,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,255,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after buying an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,994,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,394 shares of company stock worth $499,130. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

