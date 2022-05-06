Northern Trust Corp Has $47.11 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $47,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

