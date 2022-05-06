Northern Trust Corp Has $48.29 Million Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,114 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Cryoport worth $48,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.