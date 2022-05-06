Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,020 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Calix worth $46,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 128.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

