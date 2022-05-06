Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,759 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Crane worth $46,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crane by 215.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of CR stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

