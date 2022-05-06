Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,101 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Lancaster Colony worth $47,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LANC opened at $139.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.36. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $135.82 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

