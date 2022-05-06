O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

