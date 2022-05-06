Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ORI stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Old Republic International has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.