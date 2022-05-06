ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONTF. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

