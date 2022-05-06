Oppenheimer Comments on S&P Global Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $346.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.54 and its 200 day moving average is $425.31. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $343.98 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5,138.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

