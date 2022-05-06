Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBYGet Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

About Pacific Basin Shipping (Get Rating)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

