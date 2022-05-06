Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited provides marine transportation services and logistical support to its customers through the commercial operation of a large, modern and uniformly-sized fleet of shallow-draft Handysize dry bulk carriers. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is based in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong. “

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Basin Shipping (PCFBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.