Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 779,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

