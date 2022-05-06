PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAR stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.96. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $79.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,092,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,171,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 347,823 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 244,417 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

