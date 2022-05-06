Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 152.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 323,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 17,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $304,153.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,019.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,380 shares of company stock worth $9,204,957. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

