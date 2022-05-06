Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,220 ($15.24) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,160.29 ($14.49).

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,093 ($13.65) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,054.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 669.67 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.68).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

