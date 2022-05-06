Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Penumbra by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.43 and a twelve month high of $293.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -904.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

