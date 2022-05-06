Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.13.

NYSE:PEN opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -904.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.57. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $151.43 and a 12-month high of $293.20.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Penumbra by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $7,995,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

