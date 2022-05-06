Peter C. Wallace Sells 4,931 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $107.42 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,550,000 after buying an additional 941,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after buying an additional 595,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after acquiring an additional 218,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

