Pi Financial Comments on UGE International Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:UGE)

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UGE International in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for UGE International’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get UGE International alerts:

Shares of CVE:UGE opened at C$0.89 on Thursday. UGE International has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of C$27.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57.

UGE International ( CVE:UGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.48 million during the quarter.

UGE International Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.