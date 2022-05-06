Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 281 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $61.99 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.