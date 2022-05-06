Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,566 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $224,246,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.46 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

