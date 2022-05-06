Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 56,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,141,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $170.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

