Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $82.35 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.06 and a 1-year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -86.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

