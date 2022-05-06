Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

