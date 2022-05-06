Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after acquiring an additional 371,512 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 82.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 76,970 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 131.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 67,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.69%.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.