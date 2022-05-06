Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.22 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.50.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.