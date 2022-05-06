Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ambarella by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,196,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 960.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 57,709 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.53.

AMBA stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

