Profund Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

