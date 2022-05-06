Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,426 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.14 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -77.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

