Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $243.68 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $290.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

