Profund Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,037 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,280,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,774,000 after acquiring an additional 631,894 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 11,173,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,366 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,757,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $8.81 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

